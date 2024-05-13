Landlady, husband on the run after dumping tenant’s corpse in canal

It was gathered that the couple were on the run after allegedly disposing of the corpse of their tenant in a canal.

Punch reports that the incident, which occurred at about 12:05 pm on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, led the state police command to launch a manhunt for the couple after their disappearance following the alleged crime.

A police source in the command, who was privy to the report but did not want to be named because he was not permitted to speak for the command, stated that the tenant, who went by the name Iya Ibukun, had earlier been knocked down by a hit-and-run driver on Sunday, May 5.

After suffering various degrees of injury from the accident, the deceased had turned to self-medication out of concern that she would not be able to pay for her medical bills.

After turning to self-medication, the renter was said to have passed away in her apartment a few days later.

The corpse was allegedly taken from the room and disposed of in a nearby canal by the landlady and her husband.

The chairman of the Community Development Association, Mosuru Akindele, was reportedly called by the residents who had suspicions about the alleged occurrence, and the youth leader, Olabode Kazeem, was also contacted following the incident.

“There was an accident; a hit-and-run driver allegedly knocked the tenant down. She didn’t go to the hospital and started treating herself at home. She died a few days after the incident. The landlady and her husband conspired to dump the body in a canal,” the cop was quoted as saying.

Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola confirmed the incident, saying the Force was working to recover the body from the canal.

“Our men went to the house and discovered a two-year-old boy now in a welfare facility. Meanwhile, our men combed the entire canal in search of the body, but we haven’t found anything,” she said.