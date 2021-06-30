RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Landlady drags tenant to court for allegedly killing chickens worth N87,000

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 62-year-old engineer, Lateef Agbaje on Wednesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, for allegedly killing his landlady’s 19 chickens.

Landlady drags tenant to court over alleged killing of chickens worth N87,000
Landlady drags tenant to court over alleged killing of chickens worth N87,000

The police charged Agbaje, who resides in Dutse, Abuja with mischief .

Recommended articles

The prosecution counsel, John Okpa told the court that the complainant, Mrs Ukanwa Goodness, reported the matter at the Dutse Alhaji Police Station sometime on May 17.

Okpa said that the complainant, who is the defendant’s landlady, discovered that 19 of her chickens, which she rears in her compound, worth N87, 000 were killed.

He said the chickens died as a result of a rat poison that the defendant put inside the compound.

The police further said during police investigations, the defendant stated that he used Indocin capsules to kill the rats in his apartment.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of section 329 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Mr Muhammad Adamu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Adamu ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and present means of identification.

He adjourned the case until July 22 for hearing.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UNICAL worried over unclaimed certificates

APC commends Gov Uzodinma for youth empowerment initiative

'She will rig elections,' PDP protests at NASS against Lauretta Onochie's INEC appointment

Buhari congratulates China on 100th anniversary of Communist Party

2021 UTME: We didn’t reschedule another exam for candidates – JAMB

We've not commented on Nnamdi Kanu's arrest - Ohanaeze Ndigbo

3 senators dump PDP for 'peaceful' APC

Nigeria records 1 COVID-19 related death, 11 new infections

Defections won't stop us from taking over from APC in 2023, PDP brags