Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the prosecution of a man who allegedly unleashed his dogs on a police inspector in the Surulere area of the state.

Odumosu reported on Thursday, March 4, 2021 that Inspector Atim Umoh had approached the residence of Adeyemi Abayomi to follow up on a complaint on Tuesday morning when she was attacked.

One Nneka Regina had earlier reported at the Surulere Division that Abayomi was illegally occupying her property, and also accused him of threatening her life.

The suspect allegedly released and ordered his dogs to attack officers when they approached the residence at 115, Itire Road.

Odumosu ordered that the man be prosecuted, and his dogs picked up for further action.

He also directed the Police medical team to monitor the treatment and health condition of the inspector who suffered bodily injuries.

The CP also announced that two suspects who disobeyed traffic instructions and proceeded to assault two Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials were arraigned on Thursday for conspiracy, assault on public servant, and malicious damage.

He cautioned Lagosians to stop attacking security and law enforcement agents while on duty.