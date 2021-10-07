Lagosian arrested for defrauding Chinese of N82.8 million

Abraham Adeniji allegedly obtained goods under false pretence and diverted the funds, according to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He was arrested after a petition was filed by his victim Gao Shu Quin who is a Chinese national.

The two had met in 2017 before Adeniji ran his scam in a business deal they struck.

Quin told authorities that the suspect deceived her into supplying him containers of textiles materials, but he never remitted the proceeds after sale.

The suspect allegedly diverted the proceeds for his own personal use, according to the petition.