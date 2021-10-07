A suspect has been arrested in connection to a fraud scheme that landed him N82.8 million.
Lagosian arrested for defrauding Chinese of N82.8 million
The suspect allegedly deceived his victim into supplying him containers of textiles materials.
Abraham Adeniji allegedly obtained goods under false pretence and diverted the funds, according to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
He was arrested after a petition was filed by his victim Gao Shu Quin who is a Chinese national.
The two had met in 2017 before Adeniji ran his scam in a business deal they struck.
Quin told authorities that the suspect deceived her into supplying him containers of textiles materials, but he never remitted the proceeds after sale.
The suspect allegedly diverted the proceeds for his own personal use, according to the petition.
The EFCC said the suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.
