RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagosian arrested for defrauding Chinese of N82.8 million

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The suspect allegedly deceived his victim into supplying him containers of textiles materials.

EFCC will charge the suspect to court soon [TheCable]
EFCC will charge the suspect to court soon [TheCable]

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a fraud scheme that landed him N82.8 million.

Recommended articles

Abraham Adeniji allegedly obtained goods under false pretence and diverted the funds, according to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He was arrested after a petition was filed by his victim Gao Shu Quin who is a Chinese national.

The two had met in 2017 before Adeniji ran his scam in a business deal they struck.

Quin told authorities that the suspect deceived her into supplying him containers of textiles materials, but he never remitted the proceeds after sale.

The suspect allegedly diverted the proceeds for his own personal use, according to the petition.

The EFCC said the suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

The nine Nigerian songs featured in British tv series ‘Sex Education’ soundtrack.

The nine Nigerian songs featured in British tv series ‘Sex Education’ soundtrack.

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

Trending

Eastern Region: 27-year-old woman beheads husband with machete

Rachel Tetteh, 27-year-old

Meet Nigerian doctor, Dr Richard Okoye who rejected $20 million and still went ahead to build a multi-million dollar empire

Dr Richard Okoye rejected $20 million and still went ahead to build a multi-million dollar empire.

Police arrest physically challenged kidnapper crawling on his knees & buttocks (video)

Police arrest physically challenged kidnapper crawling on his knees & buttocks (video)

Teacher who sodomised 19 pupils is a Pentecost Elder & "prays a lot" - Surprised colleague

Handcuffed man