Lagos worshippers injured as rainstorm collapses church building

The collapse, according to members of the church, happened while they were worshipping as a result of the heavy rainstorm in the early hours of the day.

Topohozin Tunde, a member of the church, who spoke on the incident, said nobody died in the tragedy, adding that those injured were immediately carried away for medical treatment.

His words: “I also sustained a serious knee injury, but thank God no life was lost.

“Just around 9:30 this morning, during the church service, there was a heavy storm which hit the church building, and before we could know what was happening, the whole church building collapsed.

“Some were able to escape, while about six of us sustained serious injuries. Those that were seriously injured were taken to the General Hospital in Badagry for proper attention.

“Since my injury is not much, I decided to take care of myself.”

Confirming the incident, Thomas Agodi, the Baale of Iragbo community, expressed gratitude to God that nobody as the church building collapsed.

Meanwhile, the Sunday rainstorm also left other Lagos residents counting their losses, as they lamented the destruction that followed the heavy downpour.

Stan Evans, who’s a resident of Muri Okunola Street, Victoria Island area of Lagos, said the rainstorm uprooted trees in the community, which fell on no less than five vehicles and several buildings.

“I woke up this morning (Sunday) around 8.30am and saw the level of destruction the rainstorm caused. It uprooted trees on the street, which fell on some cars parked on the street; some buildings were also damaged. One of the SUVs was completely wrecked; the other four got severely damaged,” Evans lamented as he recounted the incident.