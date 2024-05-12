Lagos worker trapped in underground tunnel for 5 days is dead

The LASEMA Permanent secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He said the man was rescued dead on Friday evening.

"After five days of painstaking, tedious and energy sapping operation, the team remained determined and focused on the rescue operation. At about 5:53 pm on Friday, May 10, the victim was recovered dead from the underground drainage and tunnel.

"The recovered body was immediately bagged by the agency’s officials and handed over to LAMATA Drain Ducks," he said.

NAN reports that the agency had received a distress call from residents and bystanders at Onipanu Bus Stop, regarding a drain duck man working for LAMATA that got trapped in the underground tunnel.