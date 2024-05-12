ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos worker trapped in underground tunnel for 5 days is dead

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man got trapped in an attempt to clear a blocked portion of the underground drainage.

LASEMA found his body after searching for five days [LASEMA]
LASEMA found his body after searching for five days [LASEMA]

The LASEMA Permanent secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He said the man was rescued dead on Friday evening.

"After five days of painstaking, tedious and energy sapping operation, the team remained determined and focused on the rescue operation. At about 5:53 pm on Friday, May 10, the victim was recovered dead from the underground drainage and tunnel.

"The recovered body was immediately bagged by the agency’s officials and handed over to LAMATA Drain Ducks," he said.

NAN reports that the agency had received a distress call from residents and bystanders at Onipanu Bus Stop, regarding a drain duck man working for LAMATA that got trapped in the underground tunnel.

Information gathered revealed that the deceased, Tajudeen Amololo, 59, got trapped in an attempt to clear a blocked portion of the underground drainage to allow free flow of drainage water.

