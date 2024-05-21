ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos woman who stole gold necklace worth ₦4.02m gets ₦500,000 bail

News Agency Of Nigeria

The woman pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing.

A gold necklace [Zavandi]
A gold necklace [Zavandi]

Recommended articles

The defendant is standing trial before Magistrate, L. K J Layeni, on a one-count charge bordering on stealing. She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 28, at the Mosafejo area of Ojo.

Uche said that the defendant stole a gold necklace belonging to Aranu Franklin, the complainant and was arrested following a police investigation. According to the prosecution, the gold chain is valued at ₦4.02 million.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. Layeni granted the defendant bail for ₦500,000 with two sureties in like sum. He also adjourned the case until August 5, for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

100 sacked Dana Air employees block Lagos office over unpaid salaries, pensions

100 sacked Dana Air employees block Lagos office over unpaid salaries, pensions

Reps call for increased security in Kogi West to curb banditry, kidnapping

Reps call for increased security in Kogi West to curb banditry, kidnapping

Why not UI? - Nigerians slam Makinde after daughter's graduation from Yale

Why not UI? - Nigerians slam Makinde after daughter's graduation from Yale

Nigeria loses ₦4.5bn yearly to Newcastle disease due to inadequate vet services

Nigeria loses ₦4.5bn yearly to Newcastle disease due to inadequate vet services

Ekiti poly bans students from colouring hair, getting tattoos

Ekiti poly bans students from colouring hair, getting tattoos

Adamawa Govt reports 838 measles cases and 49 deaths, urges hard immunity

Adamawa Govt reports 838 measles cases and 49 deaths, urges hard immunity

Yobe Govt acquires ₦14bn contract for farm equipment to boost agriculture

Yobe Govt acquires ₦14bn contract for farm equipment to boost agriculture

FCT DSS says Tinubu successfully solved manhood theft issue in 1 year

FCT DSS says Tinubu successfully solved manhood theft issue in 1 year

Otti swings into action to rescue 3 stolen Abia school kids of same parents

Otti swings into action to rescue 3 stolen Abia school kids of same parents

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A man sweeping [Vanguard News]

Man to sweep court for 3 weeks for stealing woman's purse while buying bread

She lost a tooth during the assault [Punch]

55-year-old man dragged to court for attempting to strangle his wife

An illustrative image of a road crash {TheNation]

Travellers crushed to death as trailer rams into 18-seater bus at police checkpoint

Ogun inmate accused of pulling ₦700k scam from prison, NCoS says no proof yet [Vanguard]

Ogun inmate accused of pulling ₦700k scam from prison, NCoS vows to investigate