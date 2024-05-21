Lagos woman who steals gold necklace worth ₦4.02m gets ₦500,000 bail
The woman pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing.
The defendant is standing trial before Magistrate, L. K J Layeni, on a one-count charge bordering on stealing. She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 28, at the Mosafejo area of Ojo.
Uche said that the defendant stole a gold necklace belonging to Aranu Franklin, the complainant and was arrested following a police investigation. According to the prosecution, the gold chain is valued at ₦4.02 million.
He said that the offence contravened the provisions of section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. Layeni granted the defendant bail for ₦500,000 with two sureties in like sum. He also adjourned the case until August 5, for mention.
