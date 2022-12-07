RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos woman on the run after setting ablaze her octogenarian parents

Damilare Famuyiwa

The 52-year-old woman was said to have sedated her parents’ drinks, after which she set them ablaze.

Lagos woman on the run after setting ablaze her octogenarian parents
Lagos woman on the run after setting ablaze her octogenarian parents

A 52-year-old woman, Aleremolen Izokpu is presently on the run after reportedly sedating her octogenarian parents, and setting them ablaze.

Recommended articles

The victim identified as Pa Michael Izokou, 85, and his 80-year-old wife, Priscilla, were attacked by the fleeing suspect on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at City Gate Estate in the Lusada area of Okokomaiko, along the Lagos–Badagry Expressway.

One of the siblings of the suspect, Akugbe, was said to have reported the matter to the police after being informed on the phone by one of his younger sisters.

In a statement in which Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed this incident, it was stated therein that while Pa Michael was confirmed dead at a hospital they were rushed to, his wife had since been placed on admission, as she remained unconscious.

“Information received from the DPO Okokomaiko division has it that on 01/12/22 at about 09:00 hours someone reported at the station that on 30/11/22 at about 15:00 hours that he received a phone call from his younger sister, one Osemudiame Izokpu that their elder sister named Aleromolen, aged 52 allegedly drugged their parents, one Micheal Izokou, 85 years and Priscilla Izokpu, 80 years and set them ablaze while they were asleep.

“The scene was visited by detectives. The hospital was also visited where the injured victim and the corpse were inspected, photographs taken and the corpse deposited at the Badagry Hospital morgue,” the statement read.

Hundeyin added that efforts were ongoing to arrest Aleremolen.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 election: Plateau PDP set to receive Atiku

2023 election: Plateau PDP set to receive Atiku

Atiku, Peter Obi lack track record to be president – Tinubu

Atiku, Peter Obi lack track record to be president – Tinubu

Adamawa Govt. increases 2023 budget to N175bn

Adamawa Govt. increases 2023 budget to N175bn

America-based film director returns, plans documentary on Gov. Adeleke

America-based film director returns, plans documentary on Gov. Adeleke

Boko Haram kills 33 ISWAP wives in reprisal attack

Boko Haram kills 33 ISWAP wives in reprisal attack

My husband only candidate with strong support for women – Rukaiyatu Atiku

My husband only candidate with strong support for women – Rukaiyatu Atiku

Why Tinubu wants you to ignore Atiku, Peter Obi and vote for him

Why Tinubu wants you to ignore Atiku, Peter Obi and vote for him

Tinubu explains his source of wealth, denies taking money from Lagos coffers

Tinubu explains his source of wealth, denies taking money from Lagos coffers

Blackout in Abuja as truck hits TCN transmission tower

Blackout in Abuja as truck hits TCN transmission tower

Trending

Fraudster kills girlfriend

Fraudster k*lls his girlfriend, hides her body over the money client paid to her

Short gun

Juju man shoots client to death as gunshot resistance charm fails during testing

Man drugs lover's drink and robs her while sleeping

Man laces lover’s drink with drug in Imo hotel, robs her while sleeping

Lotto operator

Herbalist beheads lotto operator for accusing him of stealing his money