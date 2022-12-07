Lagos woman on the run after setting ablaze her octogenarian parents

The victim identified as Pa Michael Izokou, 85, and his 80-year-old wife, Priscilla, were attacked by the fleeing suspect on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at City Gate Estate in the Lusada area of Okokomaiko, along the Lagos–Badagry Expressway.

One of the siblings of the suspect, Akugbe, was said to have reported the matter to the police after being informed on the phone by one of his younger sisters.

In a statement in which Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed this incident, it was stated therein that while Pa Michael was confirmed dead at a hospital they were rushed to, his wife had since been placed on admission, as she remained unconscious.

“Information received from the DPO Okokomaiko division has it that on 01/12/22 at about 09:00 hours someone reported at the station that on 30/11/22 at about 15:00 hours that he received a phone call from his younger sister, one Osemudiame Izokpu that their elder sister named Aleromolen, aged 52 allegedly drugged their parents, one Micheal Izokou, 85 years and Priscilla Izokpu, 80 years and set them ablaze while they were asleep.

“The scene was visited by detectives. The hospital was also visited where the injured victim and the corpse were inspected, photographs taken and the corpse deposited at the Badagry Hospital morgue,” the statement read.