Lagos wives can’t wait for 2021 AFCON to end - Survey

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some wives resident in the Igando-Ikotun Local Development Council Area of Lagos state on Sunday expressed the wish that the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) would end very quickly.

Super Eagles players were full of excitement after the victory
In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), they said the control of who watches what on the television had made it impossible for them to watch their favorite television shows.

Nkechi Uba, a point of sale (POS) machine operator, told NAN that Super Eagles’ performance at the tournament had made it impossible for her husband to ignore the tournament like he did before.

“My husband pays so much attention these days since the tournament started, most especially with Nigeria’s performance.

“He now takes pleasure in analysing the matches. I just can’t wait for it to end.

“Annoyingly, after watching Nigeria’s match, he still watches other countries’ matches. Why? Where does his loyalty lie?” she said.

Olamide Taiwo, a business woman who deals in children’s clothes, told NAN that her consolation was in the fact that she has to wait for a repeat of her programmes.

“If not that Zee World and Telemundo always repeat their shows, it would have been more painful, but at least I watch it again.

“I understand that it’s not all the time that my husband drags the remote with me, but DStv has done it in a way that you can catch up on all the shows.

“Although I still can’t wait for it to end because most times my friends are calling and giving me spoilers, but at least I get to watch it again,” Taiwo said.

NAN reports that the AFCON, which kicked off on Jan. 9 will end on Feb. 6 in Cameroon.

However, Kingsley Orji, another respondent, disagreed with the women.

He told NAN he did not think that most men like to disturb their wives during such tournaments as they would rather watch with friends at a bar.

“Naturally, most men will rather watch at a (drinking) joint, where they can drink and exchange banter with fellow men and have a good time. But these women, however, will think you’re out doing something shady.

“So, if missing their shows is the price they have to pay, then so be it, because once you watch at home they are rest assured that you are not up to anything,” he said.

Jerad Okon, a taxi driver, told NAN that while he did not mind watching at viewing centres, his wife makes it comfortable for him whenever he was at home to watch the matches.

“She won’t even mind if I’m home, I am rarely home due to the nature of my job, and she makes it comfortable and ensure my beer was available.

“We don’t have to fight over who handles the remote. We understand each other that AFCON comes once in a year or so, and she will do anything to make me watch at home, he said.

NAN reports that after their first two Group D matches, the Super Eagles’ next match is against Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

