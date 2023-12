Hundeyin said the incident happened on December 18, while the suspect was arrested same day after the Meiran Police Division got information about it.

He said investigation into the case had begun, stressing that the man was responding to treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Sources had earlier told NAN that the woman got angry with the husband, who attended his childhood friend's wedding without taking her along.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN gathered that there was an argument between the couple on alleged infidelity, which led to an altercation between them and the wife later boiled hot water, with which she allegedly poured on the man.