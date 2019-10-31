A motorcyclist, whose identity is yet to be revealed, was on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, crushed to death alongside his passenger on the Kara Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The motorcyclist, who's an operator of Opay motorbike ride-hailing service, and his passenger were crushed by a soft drink laden truck.

Punch reports that there are conflicting reports regarding the cause of the accident.

The accident, according to the FRSC, was caused by wrongful overtaking. [Guardian]

While some eyewitnesses accused the truck driver of swerving in the direction of the motorcycle and crushing the rider and his passenger to death, others stated that the motorcyclist rode against the traffic and ran into the path of the truck as he tried to manoeuvre his way.

The truck driver was reported to have been rescued by the police and officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), as he was almost lynched by motorcyclists.

The truck, with number plate KSF837XV, and the driver had been moved to the Warewa Police Station in Ogun.

Confirming the incident, Ogun Sector Commander, FRSC, Clement Oladele, stated that it was caused by wrongful overtaking, adding that the corpses had been deposited in a morgue.