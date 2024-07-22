Lagos traditional ruler to spend 12 years in prison for faking his kidnap

The court, however, reduced Ogundare’s sentence to 12 years from the 15 years initially handed down on him by the lower court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Lagos State High in Ikeja, had on September 27, 2022, sentenced the convict to 15 years imprisonment.

Ogundare was charged alongside his wife, Abolanle and his brother, Opeyemi Mohammed.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were arraigned on three counts of breach of peace and fake abduction, preferred against them by the Lagos State government.

The lower court had discharged and acquitted Ogundare's wife, Abolanle, saying that she had no link to the crime. The court, however, found Ogundare and Mohammed guilty as charged.

Dissatisfied with the judgment, Ogundare, approached the Court of Appeal to challenge the decision of the lower court.

When the case was called on Monday, the lead Justice, Justice Peter Bassi, upheld the judgement of the lower court in counts one and two and upturned count three.

Other panel members were Justice Bayero and Justice Folashade Ojo, who agreed with the judgement of the lead justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court held that the appellant would serve 10 years imprisonment for count one and two years for count two.

On the third count, the court upturned the sentence of the lower court, in respect of false representation to release a kidnapped person.

The convict was first remanded on July 16, 2017, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre by an Ogba Magistrates' Court, for alleged fake abduction.

The state had stated that the convicts committed the offences on July 5, 2017, along Centre for Management Development Road, Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area.