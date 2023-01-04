ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos teenage students lodge colleagues in hotel for s*x romps

Damilare Famuyiwa

The students were caught after one of them impregnated his classmate.

Some teenage students of the Federal Government College, Ijaniki in Lagos State, have been caught after they absconded from school to lodge their female classmates in hotels for sex romps.

It was gathered that the students aged between 14, and 17, who were all boarders, had on different occasions jumped the school’s fence with their female counterparts and stayed out of school for days.

Multiple reports claimed that for over three sessions, including the just concluded first term of the school, some of the students, numbering about seven males and five females, had been leaving the school premises unnoticed.

Luck, however, ran out on the students after one of them impregnated his female classmate.

According to a source familiar with the incidents, the students engaged in threesomes as part of their sex romps, and used drugs like molly, and codeine.

“There is a possibility that some staff are also involved in the whole atrocities because how will a secondary school student leave the school environment for days without anyone noticing? Some of the staff are benefiting from it somehow,” the source added.

Some parents, who spoke on the incident, blamed the school management for negligence, as they also stated that attempts were made to cover up the scandal.

One of the parents, who asked to be identified only as Alex, stated: “This is happening because of the negligence of the principal and the housemasters and mistress. If something like that goes hidden, my children are in that school; they can become victims.”

Another parent, Johnson Smith, said the school failed in its duty to protect students in boarding houses.

The management needs to intensify efforts at cleansing the school because these bad eggs will corrupt our children. Something urgent needs to be done in ensuring that discipline is restored,” Smith added.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of the school’s Parent-Teacher Association (PYA), Olusola Tokede said efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing students.

Damilare Famuyiwa
