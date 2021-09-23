Lagos task force impounds 410 motorcycles in one week

JeJeloye said that the agency resolved not to rest on its oars until the penchant for disregard of traffic rules and regulations by motorcyclists reduced drastically in the metropolis.

He said that 300 motorcycles were impounded on prohibited routes from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17, while 110 were seized on Wednesday.

The chairman said that officials of the agency carried out the enforcement at Isolo, Ojodu–Berger, Ojota, Lagos Island. Surulere and second rainbow.

JeJeloye said that the continuous violation of traffic rules by motorcyclists in Lagos was worrisome.

He urged Lagos residents to desist from patronising motorcyclists plying highways, maintaining that “it’s better to be safe than sorry”.