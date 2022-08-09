Lagos swindler who entices people with fake money arrested

The 34-year-old, according to Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, robbed his victims around Ipakodo, in the Ikorodu area of the state, after enticing them with fake money, which he usually kept in his car booth.

Hundeyin, in a statement in which he disclosed Rolland’s arrest, said the suspect was nabbed after his latest victim raised an alarm.

The statement read: “Officers of the Ipakodo division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Emmanuel Rolland, 34, for duping unsuspecting passengers.

“The suspect was arrested around 11.20pm on Friday, July 29, 2022, along Ipakodo Road, after his victim raised the alarm.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect, alongside his conspirators (still at large), while operating in a Volkswagen Jetta saloon car, with number plate, JJJ 27 DG, disguised as driver and passengers, picked unsuspecting passengers, and started discussions about some money purportedly kept in the boot.

“The suspect confessed to starting this crime in January, adding that he was arrested on his sixth outing. Effort is in top gear to arrest other fleeing members of the gang and other perpetrators of such crime.”

Hundeyin added that Lagos Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi directed that the case should be further investigated for the suspect to be properly prosecuted.