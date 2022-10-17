RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos student d*es after his friends drug and set calabash on him

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased, before breathing his last, said his teenage friends invited him for food, and he slept off after eating. He, however, claimed to have woken up with a calabash on his head.

Lagos student dies
Lagos student dies

Nureni Kekereowo, a 20-year-old Senior Secondary School (SSS) three student, has passed away after he indicated that his friends, whom he identified as Daniel, 19, and Sunday, another teenager, used him for ritual.

Read Also

The incident happened on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in Temu, a community in the Ikosi-Ejinrin Local Council Development Area, Epe, Lagos State.

Indicating that he had been used for ritual, Kekereowo before he breathed her last, said Daniel and Sunday invited him over for food, adding that after he ate the meal, he slept off.

He, however, claimed to have woken up with a calabash on his head.

“Nureni said his friends, Daniel and Sunday, called him to visit them, but he did not respond. When he eventually went, they gave him food. He said they put something on his head and that was how his neck became stiff and he could not turn it. He was in pain throughout the time he was unconscious till he died. The boys are not indigenes of this town; they are from Calabar, Cross River State,” a resident of the Epe of the area, Olatunji Ajao stated, as he gave an account of what the deceased said before passing away.

A relative of the victim, who identified herself as Atinuke, said Kekereowo was unconscious when she first saw him.

Her words: “People said he was by the roadside and when they approached him, he directed them down here. Although he was unconscious when they brought him, I did not know that they had used him for rituals. I even thanked them for bringing him to me.

“It was on Saturday, October 8, that we discovered that he was still not feeling fine, as he could not talk. We took him to different places, including spiritualists, but we did not find a solution. On the night of Tuesday, October 11, we got someone who intervened. The person spoke to his ears and he started talking almost immediately. He said he went to Daniel’s house where he also met Sunday and they offered him bread and beans, after which he slept off. He said by the time he woke up, they had put a calabash on his head. He died the following morning after he said those things.”

Arogundade, the deceased’s brother-in-law, however said while Sunday had taken to his heels, Daniel was nabbed, and handed over to the police.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku reacts as thugs allegedly disrupt PDP campaign in Kaduna

Atiku reacts as thugs allegedly disrupt PDP campaign in Kaduna

'We’ve met yearnings of Nigerians'- Buhari

'We’ve met yearnings of Nigerians'- Buhari

Buhari presides over 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat

Buhari presides over 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat

PDP says Atiku a symbol of national unity as reactions trail his ‘ethnocentric comment’

PDP says Atiku a symbol of national unity as reactions trail his ‘ethnocentric comment’

Amid PDP crisis, Atiku comes under fire over his anti-Yoruba, Igbo comment

Amid PDP crisis, Atiku comes under fire over his anti-Yoruba, Igbo comment

Ohanaeze demands apology from Atiku over 'divisive' comment

Ohanaeze demands apology from Atiku over 'divisive' comment

Tinubu campaign council hits Atiku hard over 'ethnocentric comment'

Tinubu campaign council hits Atiku hard over 'ethnocentric comment'

Obi promises equal representation between rich, poor if elected president

Obi promises equal representation between rich, poor if elected president

No political party can transform Nigeria without God’s intervention – CAC President

No political party can transform Nigeria without God’s intervention – CAC President

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Man smashes wife's head

Man smashes wife’s head on the wall, burns her corpse with iron

Police invite 5 persons over 67-year old man allegedly locked up for 20 years

Police invite 5 persons over 67-year old man allegedly locked up for 20 years

Divorce-seeking wife says husband irresponsible, not ready to father child.

Divorce-seeking wife says husband irresponsible, not ready to father child

A man crying (Image of illustration)

Bereaved father narrates how his son was found d*ad in their Lagos home