Lagos student d*es after his friends drug and set calabash on him

The incident happened on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in Temu, a community in the Ikosi-Ejinrin Local Council Development Area, Epe, Lagos State.

Indicating that he had been used for ritual, Kekereowo before he breathed her last, said Daniel and Sunday invited him over for food, adding that after he ate the meal, he slept off.

He, however, claimed to have woken up with a calabash on his head.

“Nureni said his friends, Daniel and Sunday, called him to visit them, but he did not respond. When he eventually went, they gave him food. He said they put something on his head and that was how his neck became stiff and he could not turn it. He was in pain throughout the time he was unconscious till he died. The boys are not indigenes of this town; they are from Calabar, Cross River State,” a resident of the Epe of the area, Olatunji Ajao stated, as he gave an account of what the deceased said before passing away.

A relative of the victim, who identified herself as Atinuke, said Kekereowo was unconscious when she first saw him.

Her words: “People said he was by the roadside and when they approached him, he directed them down here. Although he was unconscious when they brought him, I did not know that they had used him for rituals. I even thanked them for bringing him to me.

“It was on Saturday, October 8, that we discovered that he was still not feeling fine, as he could not talk. We took him to different places, including spiritualists, but we did not find a solution. On the night of Tuesday, October 11, we got someone who intervened. The person spoke to his ears and he started talking almost immediately. He said he went to Daniel’s house where he also met Sunday and they offered him bread and beans, after which he slept off. He said by the time he woke up, they had put a calabash on his head. He died the following morning after he said those things.”