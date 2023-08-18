Lagos socialite explains why she wanted to jump into lagoon

The owner of House of Phreedah said her failed marriage and frustrations propelled her action.

In a viral video on social media, rescuers were seen holding her as she struggles to free herself to jump into the lagoon.

The socialite alighted from her black-coloured Sport Utility Vehicle, SUV, on the Third Mainland Bridge and was attempting to jump into the lagoon when passersby stopped her.

Farida was reported to have said that her N100 million marriage to Demola Okulaja crashed after two months in a viral voice note.

She said, “Friends and families warned me not to go into the marriage. They told me that the man only wanted my money but I was recalcitrant.

“I am so sorry for putting my children in such a position. I would not have forgiven myself if I had abandoned them after committing suicide.”

It was reported that her husband moved out of their matrimonial home two months ago.