Lagos school fence collapses, leaves children dead thereafter

One of the deceased, a nine-year-old, was said to be walking past the front of the school to link her destination in the area when the fence fell on her.

It was as well gathered that the other victim, who’s a three-year-old, Samat, was playing around the fence of the school, close to his mother’s shop when the fence collapsed suddenly on her.

While Samat died on the spot after the collapse, the other victim lost consciousness and died shortly after the incident.

An eyewitness who spoke on the incident, Ganiyu Ayeloja said concerned residents of the community immediately reported the matter to the police, after which the school owner was apprehended.

He said, “The police came around and they arrested the owner of the school building. The building has no pillars, they just stacked blocks. The building was not well structured at all; there was no wiring, no pillar, and nothing to hold the building together that’s why it fell easily.

“It is unfortunate that the two children were around that area when it collapsed. One of the children’s parents had a shop close to the school building, that was why he was there and his parents were immediately alerted.

“The Oba of Ijora land was called to the incident yesterday and everyone is sympathizing with the deceased families. People from the Lagos State Building Control Agency came to inspect the building this morning (Sunday).”