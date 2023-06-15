ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos resident discovers abandoned baby under parked bus

Damilare Famuyiwa

It was the crying of the baby that attracted the attention of the resident, who was heading to work in the early hours of yesterday.

The resident discovered the baby while she was crying under the bus somewhere in Mile 12, Ketu area of Lagos State. Following the discovery of the newborn baby, the police officers at Ketu Division were alerted, after which the baby was placed in their custody.

Disclosing this development, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said investigations are ongoing on the circumstances that surround the discovery of the baby.

This development came three months after a day-old baby girl was abandoned close to a church by the roadside in the Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that after the baby girl was abandoned by the roadside, a yet-to-be-identified resident who was on her way to a store in the area heard her crying helplessly by the road around 6.30 am.

The resident, upon moving closer to the crying baby, observed that she was wearing long sleeve baby clothes, a cap and was wrapped in flannel.

“Around 7 am, a resident came to the station and reported that on her way to a nearby provision store to buy bread around 6.30 am, she heard the cry of a baby.

“She checked and saw a newborn girl wrapped and kept beside the road, close to a church. She called the attention of neighbours but nobody claimed the baby, so she reported at the station.

“The baby, believed to be one day old, has been taken from the scene, and sent to the Ikorodu General Hospital, for treatment,” Hundeyin, who also disclosed this incident, stated.

He, however, revealed that the Family Support Unit of the Ikorodu Division was conducting a preliminary investigation into the case.

Damilare Famuyiwa

