Lagos records 74 deaths from traffic crashes in Q2 2022 – FRSC

Kibo, represented by the Lagos Sector Commander, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide said 232 people were injured within the period.

He added that 10 deaths were recently recorded in the Ishagamu fire accident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the Ember Months Campaign is, “Avoid Speeding, Overlaoding, Unsafe Tyres, to Arrive Alive”.

He said that road safety and management were everybody’s business.

Kibo said though the gridlock in Lagos helps in reducing accidents, excess speed, lack of discipline and failure to obey traffic rules have resulted in road crashes in the state.

The zonal commander urged commuters to always caution drivers against speeding and other actions inimical to road safety.

Kibo also cautioned against night journey, saying that 50 per cent of deaths recorded in 2022 happened in the night.

In their goodwill messages, various stakeholders cautioned drivers against taking alcohol and other intoxicants to avoid crashes.

The FRSC Head of Operation in the state, Mr Lucas Oguntade advised motorist to always check their health status and condition of their vehicles before taking the road.

He said a lot of accident were caused by bad eye sights.

Also, Lt. Col. Emmanuel Sholotan, Commanding Officer, 174 Battalion, Nigeria Army Ikorodu, urged road users to avoid taking drugs, and speeding.

Similarly, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Abiodun Alabi, represented by ACP Mr Oludotun Odubona, commended efforts of the FRSC to make roads safer for motorists.

He cautioned drivers against indiscriminate parking and picking passengers in unauthorised places, saying that the action usually caused traffic congestion, giving criminals the opportunity to rob commuters.

He also pleaded with road users to desist from consuming alcohol to avert accidents.

The General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), Mr Bolaji Oreagba, urged motorists to obey traffic rules at all times.

Oreagba, represented by LASTMA Controller, Mr Jubril Oshodi,advised drivers to ensure they laid safety foundations before moving their vehicles on the road.

In his message, Assistant Commandant, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lagos, Mr Igbeke Austine, said most accidents had something to do with drug abuse.

Austine, therefore, advised road users to avoid taking alcohol and other intoxicants.

On his part, the Partnership Manager of Leadway Assurance, Mr Rotimi Olowofela, said 3,345 road accidents occured in Nigeria in the first quarter of 2022, with 1,834 deaths recorded.

The Chairman, More Blessing motor Park, Sobo, Ikorodu, Alhaji Gbeminiyi Animashaun, pleaded with park officials to desist from taking alcohol, so as to serve as models to drivers.