Lagos Police starts 24-hour stop and search of cars in Lekki, Ajah

The command's spokesperson, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said in a statement on Monday, August 16, 2021 residents of both areas have made troubling complaints about increased criminal activities.

A particular complaint highlighted by the Police is the latest trend of criminals disguising as beggars to rob residents of the areas.

This led Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to order the stop-and-search, and vehicular patrol of the affected areas, and similar areas requiring additional police presence.

Ajisebutu said the command is also working with the State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, and other relevant authorities to solve the issue of beggars in the state.

"It is advised that citizens should avail themselves of the Lagos State Police Command's control room/distress call numbers earlier given out with the assurance that the police will respond swiftly as they have always done," he said.