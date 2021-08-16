RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos Police starts 24-hour stop and search of cars in Lekki, Ajah

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Criminals are reportedly disguising as beggars to rob residents of the areas.

RRS officers of the Lagos State Police Command (image used for illustrative purpose)
RRS officers of the Lagos State Police Command (image used for illustrative purpose)

Officers of the Lagos State Police Command have been directed to carry out round-the-clock stop and search of vehicles in the Lekki and Ajah axis.

Recommended articles

The command's spokesperson, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said in a statement on Monday, August 16, 2021 residents of both areas have made troubling complaints about increased criminal activities.

A particular complaint highlighted by the Police is the latest trend of criminals disguising as beggars to rob residents of the areas.

This led Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to order the stop-and-search, and vehicular patrol of the affected areas, and similar areas requiring additional police presence.

Ajisebutu said the command is also working with the State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, and other relevant authorities to solve the issue of beggars in the state.

"It is advised that citizens should avail themselves of the Lagos State Police Command's control room/distress call numbers earlier given out with the assurance that the police will respond swiftly as they have always done," he said.

Area Commanders, divisional police officers, and other field and tactical commanders have been directed to immediately comply with the CP's orders.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC suspends voters’ registration in 5 LGs in Plateau

FG releases qualification requests for 4 airports concession

SON donates seized 843 cell phones to DSS

President Buhari hails Zambia election as victory of people power

You’re pillar of unity, Atiku tells Babangida at 80

Bauchi govt to recruit more doctors to strengthen healthcare delivery

Attack on Kaduna community leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

NYSC to corps members: Calm down, security has improved in Borno

Buhari greets ex-President Ibrahim Babangida at 80