Lagos police recover firearms from fleeing suspects
Police said on sighting a police vehicle, the hoodlums dropped a polyethylene bag and took to their heels.
Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated in Lagos on Saturday that the firearms were recovered by police operatives on patrol duty in the area.
He stated that on sighting the police patrol team, the suspects dropped an object and fled.
“On sighting a police patrol vehicle on the ever-busy Liasu Road in Egbe, the hoodlums dropped a polyethylene bag and took to their heels.
“On checking the bag, a locally-made firearm and six live cartridges were recovered,’’ he explained.
