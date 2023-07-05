ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos Police records 14 rape, 56 domestic violence cases in 3 months

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Police, Lagos State Command has recorded 56 domestic violence and 14 rape cases between April and June, 2023.

Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)
Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)

The command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday. Hundeyin said that the command was concerned about the increasing number of defilement cases in the state.

He said that within the same period, 14 rape cases and 56 cases of domestic violence were recorded. The Police image-maker said 99 suspects were charged to court within the period.

He further said that 83 cases were currently under investigation, showing the command’s commitment to prosecuting any domestic and gender-based violence in Lagos State.

Hundeyin said that the remodeling of the command’s Gender Unit by CP Idowu Owohunwa, was an indication of his commitment to deal decisively with gender-based violence culprits. He said that more officers had been trained and added to the unit with a view to improving investigations on gender-based violence cases.

The Police spokesperson appealed to the public to always speak out when abused or when they witnessed gender and sexual abuses around them, and assured that the command would rise to protect their rights.

News Agency Of Nigeria

