Lagos Police records 14 rape, 56 domestic violence cases in 3 months

The Nigeria Police, Lagos State Command, says it has recorded 111 defilement cases between April and June, 2023.

The command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday. Hundeyin said that the command was concerned about the increasing number of defilement cases in the state.

He said that within the same period, 14 rape cases and 56 cases of domestic violence were recorded. The Police image-maker said 99 suspects were charged to court within the period.

He further said that 83 cases were currently under investigation, showing the command’s commitment to prosecuting any domestic and gender-based violence in Lagos State.

Hundeyin said that the remodeling of the command’s Gender Unit by CP Idowu Owohunwa, was an indication of his commitment to deal decisively with gender-based violence culprits. He said that more officers had been trained and added to the unit with a view to improving investigations on gender-based violence cases.