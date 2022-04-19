Lagos police invite Chrisland School head teacher, parents, others

Disclosing this development, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said the school’s Head Teacher, G.I. Azike, and the parents of the female pupil who alleged that their daughter was raped during their trip to the World School Games which was held at Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), were all directed to report to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

“All the parties involved have been invited to the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti today to give a written statement and further questioning will be done,” he noted.

Before this development, Chrisland School had denied the claim by the alleged rape victim’s parents that a pregnancy test was conducted on their daughter.

“We are proud to reassure our stakeholders that no rape of anyone or the administration of a pregnancy test on any child took place on our watch. For emphasis, only a COVID post-travel test was conducted on the returning delegation of our students, in compliance with COVID-19 travel protocols, at the Life Centre Medical Services on March 21, 2022, at School Hall, Opebi.

“This was through the nose swab test as consistent with COVID-19 health protocols. We trust that this can be verified at the source provided. To insinuate that a pregnancy test was carried out on a student, for whatever reason, therefore, is a highly unfortunate conjecture,” a statement in which the school debunked the claim, read partly.