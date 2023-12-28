Lagos police confirms 2 brothers drown at Ibeshe beach on Christmas day

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that someone reported the incident to the police. He said that the incident happened at about 6:00 pm while the brothers were swimming with their friends.

Hundeyin said that the brothers, with the surname Adegboyega, were aged 26 and 23, and the family was resident in Festac Town. The image maker said all efforts by the friends of the brothers and local divers to rescue them proved abortive, after which the incident was reported to the police.