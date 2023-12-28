ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos police confirms 2 brothers drown at Ibeshe beach on Christmas day

News Agency Of Nigeria

The incident happened at about 6:00 pm while the brothers were swimming with their friends.

Lagos police confirms 2 brothers drown at Ibeshe beach on Christmas day (Businessday NG)
Lagos police confirms 2 brothers drown at Ibeshe beach on Christmas day (Businessday NG)

Recommended articles

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that someone reported the incident to the police. He said that the incident happened at about 6:00 pm while the brothers were swimming with their friends.

Hundeyin said that the brothers, with the surname Adegboyega, were aged 26 and 23, and the family was resident in Festac Town. The image maker said all efforts by the friends of the brothers and local divers to rescue them proved abortive, after which the incident was reported to the police.

Hundeyin said that detectives visited the scene where the deceased got drowned. He said that local divers were employed to locate the bodies and the family of the deceased was informed of the incident.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Namadi signs Jigawa’s ₦298.140 billion 2024 budget

Governor Namadi signs Jigawa’s ₦298.140 billion 2024 budget

WHO, partners provide fuel, supplies to 2 Gaza hospitals in high-risk missions

WHO, partners provide fuel, supplies to 2 Gaza hospitals in high-risk missions

Senator Natasha commissions 800 street lights on roads across Kogi central

Senator Natasha commissions 800 street lights on roads across Kogi central

Nigerian Army confirms soldier's arrest for alleged killing of truck driver in Maiduguri

Nigerian Army confirms soldier's arrest for alleged killing of truck driver in Maiduguri

NSCDC arrests 82 suspected vandals, 22 suspected illegal miners in FCT

NSCDC arrests 82 suspected vandals, 22 suspected illegal miners in FCT

Governor Bago orders arrest of official who banned alcohol in Niger State

Governor Bago orders arrest of official who banned alcohol in Niger State

Kebbi LG Chairman, Muhammad-Bello, dies after prolonged illness

Kebbi LG Chairman, Muhammad-Bello, dies after prolonged illness

Adeleke credits 2022 election win to BVAS, hails former President Buhari

Adeleke credits 2022 election win to BVAS, hails former President Buhari

Commissioner says Anambra’s 2023 economic performance impressive despite macroeconomic shocks

Commissioner says Anambra’s 2023 economic performance impressive despite macroeconomic shocks

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Suspects arrested in Lagos for making fake drinks [LSPC]

Police arrest 2 men in Lagos for making fake drinks inside dirty building

WAEC honours student who developed blindness while solving Mathematics question

WAEC honours student who became blind while solving Mathematics question

63-year-old woman killed, 2 injured by falling Christmas tree in Belgian market square [Mel Melcon/Getty Images]

63-year-old woman killed, 2 injured by falling Christmas tree in Belgian market square

Fatal accident claims 2 lives, 1 injured on Christmas day in Lagos-Ibadan expressway (PM News)

Fatal accident claims 2 lives, 1 injured on Christmas day in Lagos-Ibadan expressway