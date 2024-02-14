ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos Police conducts massive raids, arresting 400 suspected criminals

News Agency Of Nigeria

The massive raid became necessary given complaints and intelligence reports emanating from the areas where the suspects were apprehended.

Lagos Police conducts massive raids, arresting 400 suspected criminals [Punch]

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, said 25 different police divisions were involved in the raids.

Hundeyin said the massive raid became necessary given complaints and intelligence reports emanating from the areas where the suspects were apprehended. He said that some area commands, the Rapid Response Squad, and the police tactical teams, also participated in the raids.

The image maker said the initiative would be sustained until criminals are cleared from the state.

“This raid will be sustained till Lagos state is rid of miscreants,” he said.

He said that those arrested and found culpable, after discreet investigation would be prosecuted.

