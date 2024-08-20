Lagos Police arrest woman for diverting ₦3 million from catering company

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Hundeyin alleged that the suspect (name withheld)and her other co-workers, in a catering company, conspired and diverted money realised from the sale of the company’s products into their accounts.

He said that the suspects only remitted a fraction of the money to the company’s account.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over ₦3 million has so far been traced to the detained suspect’s account.