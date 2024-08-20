ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos Police arrest woman for diverting ₦3 million from catering company

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects only remitted a fraction of the money to the company’s account.

Lagos Police arrest woman for diverting ₦3 million from catering company
Lagos Police arrest woman for diverting ₦3 million from catering company

Recommended articles

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Hundeyin alleged that the suspect (name withheld)and her other co-workers, in a catering company, conspired and diverted money realised from the sale of the company’s products into their accounts.

He said that the suspects only remitted a fraction of the money to the company’s account.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over ₦3 million has so far been traced to the detained suspect’s account.

“She is in detention under a remand warrant. Investigation is ongoing,” Hundeyin said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police, JTF raid criminal den, rescue kidnapped victims in Anambra

Police, JTF raid criminal den, rescue kidnapped victims in Anambra

Labour unions threaten shutdown over possible detention of NLC president Ajaero

Labour unions threaten shutdown over possible detention of NLC president Ajaero

Is subsidy truly gone? Fuel crisis persists as black marketers exploit Nigerians

Is subsidy truly gone? Fuel crisis persists as black marketers exploit Nigerians

PHED denies ₦4.3 billion embezzlement allegations against CEO & directors

PHED denies ₦4.3 billion embezzlement allegations against CEO & directors

Only God can stop Atiku from becoming president in 2027 - Youth support group

Only God can stop Atiku from becoming president in 2027 - Youth support group

Tragedy strikes as Ogun REC slumps, dies after INEC meeting in Abuja

Tragedy strikes as Ogun REC slumps, dies after INEC meeting in Abuja

Radda's wife marks Humanitarian Day, donates 3,500 bags of rice, ₦17.5m cash

Radda's wife marks Humanitarian Day, donates 3,500 bags of rice, ₦17.5m cash

Mpox cases drop in Nigeria over 4 weeks, NCDC urges public to remain vigilant

Mpox cases drop in Nigeria over 4 weeks, NCDC urges public to remain vigilant

Ogun Govt earns ₦1bn revenue from rice production, poised to feed the nation

Ogun Govt earns ₦1bn revenue from rice production, poised to feed the nation

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

25-year-old newbie fraudster gets 6 months community service for $300 scam

25-year-old newbie fraudster gets 6 months community service for $300 scam

Authorities are trying to restore peace in the area [The Guardian]

Rival cult group kills cultist, cuts off his hand in gruesome attack

Heartbroken father in tears as Israeli strike kills newborn twins and wife

Heartbroken father in tears as Israeli strike kills newborn twins and wife

FRSC at an accident scene (Illustration)

11 dead, 8 injured in Abia road traffic crash