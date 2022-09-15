RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos police arrest ex-convict while trying to whisk away stolen generators

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect was said to have previously been imprisoned on four different occasions for separate offences.

Nigerian Police
Nigerian Police

Men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos, have arrested one Yekini Opeyemi, while he was trying to whisk away two stolen generators around the Odo-Iya Alaro, Ojota area of the state.

Recommended articles

The 35-year-old, who’s an ex-convict, was working as a guard at Ojota New Garage, when he was loading the generators into a Volkswagen Golf car.

In a statement disclosing Opeyemi's arrest, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin was quoted as saying that the driver of the vehicle sped off on sighting the policemen, adding that he left the arrested suspect behind.

“The suspect, Yekini Opeyemi, 35, was arrested around 4.00am, near Odo-Iya Alaro, Ojota in company of others now at large, trying to load one Firman and one Tigmax generators, 2.8 KVA each, into a Volkswagen Golf car. The driver on sighting the police officers sped off, leaving Yekini behind.

“Investigation revealed that Yekini, who arrived in Lagos last week, was employed as a security guard at Ojota New Garage. When accosted, Yekini, who has been imprisoned on four different occasions over separate incidents, could not give any satisfactory explanation about the generators,” the statement read.

Reacting to Opeyemi’s arrest, Lagos Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi commended the Commander of RRS, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, and his men.

He, therefore, directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba, for further investigation and prosecution.

Meanwhile, the family and lovers of an Inspector serving with the Ago Palace Police Division of the Lagos State Police Command, Jeremiah Omaga, had been thrown into a mourning condition.

They started to mourn after Omaga returned from work, slumped and died during treatment in a hospital in the state.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari rewards Amusan, Brume other athletes with National Honours, N200m

Buhari rewards Amusan, Brume other athletes with National Honours, N200m

Lagos govt donates lifejackets to Jagaban Maritime Network to enhance safety

Lagos govt donates lifejackets to Jagaban Maritime Network to enhance safety

Sen. Abiru supports 1,000 MSMEs with N300m loan in Lagos East

Sen. Abiru supports 1,000 MSMEs with N300m loan in Lagos East

Senate probes company over non-performance since 2008 despite 2.5bn allocation

Senate probes company over non-performance since 2008 despite 2.5bn allocation

Strike: Students ignore Fashola's warning, block Ibadan-Ile-Ife Highway

Strike: Students ignore Fashola's warning, block Ibadan-Ile-Ife Highway

Buhari directs NNPC to complete section 4 of East-West Road

Buhari directs NNPC to complete section 4 of East-West Road

Jonathan urges Nigerians to elect credible leaders in 2023

Jonathan urges Nigerians to elect credible leaders in 2023

South-West PDP’s request for Ayu’s ouster vindicates Wike — Chieftain

South-West PDP’s request for Ayu’s ouster vindicates Wike — Chieftain

Google Trends: Peter Obi drags audience attention with Beauty Tukura

Google Trends: Peter Obi drags audience attention with Beauty Tukura

Trending

Woman rescued from Saudi Arabia accosts agent

Drama at airport as woman rescued from Saudi Arabia meets agent who ‘trafficked’ her (video)

Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi (BBC)

Hushpuppi scared of Abba Kyari's 'death squad', begs to stay in U.S

Doctor injects driver to death

Doctor injects taxi driver to death, steals his car after dumping his corpse

Evelyn Detordzi's finger

Ghanaian lady almost loses finger after wearing fiancé’s promise ring