Lagos police arrest ex-convict while trying to whisk away stolen generators

The 35-year-old, who’s an ex-convict, was working as a guard at Ojota New Garage, when he was loading the generators into a Volkswagen Golf car.

In a statement disclosing Opeyemi's arrest, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin was quoted as saying that the driver of the vehicle sped off on sighting the policemen, adding that he left the arrested suspect behind.

“The suspect, Yekini Opeyemi, 35, was arrested around 4.00am, near Odo-Iya Alaro, Ojota in company of others now at large, trying to load one Firman and one Tigmax generators, 2.8 KVA each, into a Volkswagen Golf car. The driver on sighting the police officers sped off, leaving Yekini behind.

“Investigation revealed that Yekini, who arrived in Lagos last week, was employed as a security guard at Ojota New Garage. When accosted, Yekini, who has been imprisoned on four different occasions over separate incidents, could not give any satisfactory explanation about the generators,” the statement read.

Reacting to Opeyemi’s arrest, Lagos Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi commended the Commander of RRS, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, and his men.

He, therefore, directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba, for further investigation and prosecution.

