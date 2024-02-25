ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 8 wanted robbers who specialised in snatching vehicles in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The spokesman said that the suspects were between ages 22 and 32.

Police arrest 8 wanted robbers who specialise in snatching vehicles in Lagos
Police arrest 8 wanted robbers who specialise in snatching vehicles in Lagos [Twitter:@BenHundeyin]

The command's spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said the suspects, who belonged to two syndicates, were arrested after weeks of discreet and intense investigation.

The spokesman alleged that the suspects specialised in robbing residents of Lagos and snatching vehicles at gunpoint.

He said that while some of the suspects were arrested in Lagos State, detectives trailed others to Iwo in Osun and Ibadan in Oyo States.

The spokesman said that the suspects were between ages 22 and 32.

Hundeyin said that the suspects were also allegedly responsible for the murder of a police officer, and stealing his rifle in the Iju Ishaga area of Lagos State on December 9, 2023.

He said that the rifle has since been recovered during the first set of arrests.

“Other items recovered from the suspects included one pump-action rifle, five locally-made pistols, 30 live cartridges and charms,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

