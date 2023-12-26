Lagos Police arrest 31-year-old suspected armed robber in Kosofe, recover firearm
The suspect was apprehended and found with a locally-fabricated firearm.
Recommended articles
Police spokesman in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated in Ikeja on Tuesday that the suspect’s accomplices fled, however.
“Patrol officers from Owode-Onirin Division noticed five young men surrounding a broken-down truck.
“As the officers stopped to ascertain what was going on, the young men fled.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The suspect was apprehended and found with a locally-fabricated firearm,’’ Hundeyin stated.
He stated also that on-going investigation showed that it was a robbery in progress.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Akume is one of the most reliable citizens Nigeria can boast of – Tinubu celebrates Akume @ 70
Tragic fire claims lives of late PDP Chairman's wife, sister in Akwa Ibom
Nigerian Air Force destroys 6 illegal oil refining sites in Rivers State
Adamawa Police confirms attack on Kwapre community, begin investigation
Israeli fighter jets strike more than 100 targets in Gaza - IDF
Minister of Power, Adelabu assures Nigerians of stable electricity during Christmas, New year
Fubara’s wife urges parents to instill right attitude in children as a gratitude to God
Enugu Govt postpones reopening of collapsed bridge following expert's advice
Kaduna NDLEA seizes 1,458.709kgs illicit substances, arrests 103 suspects in December
Pulse Sports
Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans
Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers
Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches
The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate
UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?
ADVERTISEMENT