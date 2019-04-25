According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the suspects were arrested following their fight over the failure of one of them to keep to the terms of agreement regarding the stealing of female pants.

Spokesman for the command, DSP Bala Elkana confirmed the report saying the two suspects were arrested under the bridge at Mile 2 while they were fighting.

Elkana gave their names as Friday Emmanuel (21) and Obiora Nwabueze (29).

According to Elkana, one of the suspects (Emmanuel) claimed that Nwabueze assigned him to steal used female pants for a fee of N30,000.

“However, after he had successfully accomplished the task, Obiora Nwabueze reneged on his promise and forcefully attempted to take the pants from him which led to exchange of blows.

“During interrogation, the said Friday Emmanuel regretted listening to his friend, Obiora, who was pestering him to get him female underwear he desperately needed to become rich,” Elkana said.

The police spokesperson said that the two suspects have been charged to Magistrate court-23, at Mbah road, Ajegunle, Lagos for conspiracy and stealing.