Lagos pastor breaks down in tears after tenant impregnated his daughter

Damilare Famuyiwa

The cleric made it known that he has known the accused for more than three years.

The case is now in court [The Nation]
Narrating how the incident happened to Justice Abiola Soladoye of an Ikeja Sexual Offence and Domestic Violence Court, the cleric said the accused first defiled his daughter in April 2021 and continued till June when she eventually became pregnant.

According to the new generation church pastor, to make the matters worse, the wife of the accused, who is a nurse, administered contraceptive pills to his daughter to cover up the crime of her husband.

His words, “I have known the accused for three to four years. My daughter identified him as the person responsible for her pregnancy and that he had been sleeping with her since 2021.

“I reported the case at Area K Police Command in Badagry, where my daughter confirmed that he had been sleeping with her for a long time.

“My daughter kept the pregnancy and gave birth to a female child.”

The pastor gave this account while being cross-examined by the defence counsel, Victor Edet.

I was convinced that it was the defendant, who impregnated my daughter and thereafter Godwin Emmanuel’s wife, a nurse, gave drugs to her to abort the pregnancy,” he affirmed.

He, however, noted that he later reported the case at the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency and at a medical centre when the police did nothing about his complaint.

The presiding Judge, adjourned till December 11 for continuation of hearing.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

