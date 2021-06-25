Lagos panel awards N10m to Kolade Johnson’s family
Johnson was killed in 2019 by police officers at Onipetesi area in Lagos, while watching an English premiership match between Tottenham and Manchester United.
His death sparked outrage on social media as Nigerians called for the prosecution of the erring officers.
Police authorities later gave the name of officers involved in Johnson’s killing as Ogunyemi Olalekan, a police inspector, and Godwin Orji, a sergeant.
Following an orderly trial, Olalekan was found guilty and was dismissed from the force, while Orji was acquitted.
27 months after Johnson’s death, Justice Doris Okuwobi, the Chairman of the Lagos panel compensated the deceased’s family.
Okuwobi announced the compensation at the panel’s sitting on Friday, June 25, 2021.
