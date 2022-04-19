Lagos newly-employed bakery worker on the run after stealing N350,000

The suspect, who was newly-employed in the bakery, was caught on Closed-Circuit Television Camera (CCTV) of the company absconding with the stolen money, which the total sales for Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Following the incident, Motunrayo Odusi, the owner of the bakery, reported Emeka at the Mile 12 Police Station, saying the latter disappeared with the stolen money before the day’s close of business.

Her words: “My husband met Emeka at a restaurant where he worked and he later introduced his friend, Victor, to my husband and pleaded to work with us.

“He called my husband on the phone after one month that he had lost his job at the restaurant and pleaded for employment, so we accepted and got him employed in our bakery.

"About two weeks after, Emeka asked if he could live in the bakery’s lodge because he had accommodation issues and we accepted him.

“Our sales representative had just resigned, so we asked Emeka to take over the position pending the time he would perfect all documentation processes that included his guarantor’s form, since he wasn’t employed directly to handle sales.

“Meanwhile, his friend, Victor, had earlier warned my husband to be careful with him because he stole money where they worked together. But my husband thought it was wrong for Victor to misrepresent his friend.

"On March 16, 2022 around 5.48pm, according to the CCTV camera in the office, Emeka ran away with the company’s total sales for the day, leaving behind his phone without a SIM card.”