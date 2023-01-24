RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos mob chops off robber’s wrist, police rescue suspect from lynching

Damilare Famuyiwa

The armed robber, who lost his wrist to the angry mob that had it severed after catching only him among his peers, was said to have been on the wanted list for destroying police properties during the #EndSARS incidents two years ago.

An irate mob in Lagos, has chopped off the wrist of one of the hoodlums who attacked some traders under the Iganmu bridge in Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Area of the state over the weekend.

It was gathered that the hoodlums, numbering more than 20, stormed under the bridge when some of the traders had closed for the day.

During the attack, the armed hoodlums reportedly dispossessed their victims of cash and other valuables.

One of the traders, who simply gave his name as Salisu, revealed that “they came by 7.30pm when most of the traders had left.

“The attack lasted about 30 minutes. When they heard that the Police were coming, they fled the scene with their loot, heading towards Ajeromi Primary School, within the neighbourhood.

“But one of them was captured by the irate mob, beaten mercilessly and his left hand severed as he managed to escape from the scene before the arrival of the police.

“When the Police arrived, we told them the direction the hoodlums went. They chased them and apprehended five of them.

“When the Police arrived, we told them the direction the hoodlums went. They chased them and apprehended five of them,” the trader stated.

Confirming the arrest of the hoodlums, sources in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) said they had been on their wanted list over their alleged involvement in the destruction of the Orile Police Station during the #Endsars crisis two years ago.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

