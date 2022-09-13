Lagos mechanic stabs brother to death over N1,500 workmanship fee

Nnime was nabbed by operatives attached to the Denton Police Division, Ebute Meta area of Lagos on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, following the death of his 28-year-old brother.

The suspect was said to have stabbed the deceased in the neck with a broken bottle during a scuffle over N1,500 at their workplace along Sam Freeman Road in the state.

It was gathered that a customer had given the money to Okoh after working on his vehicle, but an argued ensued between him and the suspect, as the latter alleged cheating in their business deal.

According to Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who disclosed this development, lOkoh was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Ebute Meta, for treatment but was confirmed dead on his arrival by the doctor on duty.

In a similar development, the state police command disclosed the arrest of four members of a syndicate that engage in vandalizing and selling of vehicle parts in the state.

The vandals, who were said to be mechanic apprentices, were all arrested during a patrol in the Surulere area of Lagos last week’s Wednesday.

Hundeyin identified them as Sodiq Odugbade, 20, Aliyu Yusufa, 20, Ayinla Aliaminu, 21, and Ayomide Ogunshiyi, 18.

“The suspects were arrested on Wednesday September 7, 2022 after a report was received that three Mercedes Benz SUVs brought in for repairs at a mechanic workshop were vandalized and their brain boxes and oil pumps stolen,” the police spokesperson stated.