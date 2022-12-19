Lagos man dragged to court for stealing spaghetti belonging to his employer

The 35-year-old employee was arraigned on two counts of conspiracy and stealing.

It was gathered that the defendant conspired with other fleeing workers of GPC Energy and Logistics Limited to steal the goods valued at N3.5 million.

It was also alleged that Iruomahbe and the fleeing accomplices committed the offences on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, on Regina Coker Street, in the Ikeja area of the state.

“That you, Chris Iruonagbe, and others at large on November 22, 2022, around 11.30pm, in the Ikeja magisterial district, did conspire among yourselves to steal 426 cartons of spaghetti belonging to GPC Energy and Logistics Limited at 4B, Regina Coker Street, Ajao Road, Ikeja, Lagos,” the charge read.

The offences were said to be punishable under sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, after which he was granted bail in the sum of 500,000 with two sureties in like sum.