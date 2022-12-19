A 35-year-old man identified as Chris Iruonagbe, has been dragged before Chief Magistrate L.O. Owolabi sitting at the Ogba Magistrates’ Court, Ogba, Lagos State, after being accused of stealing 42 cartons of spaghetti belonging to the company he worked for. He stands the risk of spending at least three years in prison should he be convicted of the crime.
Lagos man dragged to court for stealing spaghetti belonging to his employer
The defendant was said to be working for a logistics company, when he connived with his co-workers to steal 42 cartons of spaghetti valued at N3.5 million.
The 35-year-old employee was arraigned on two counts of conspiracy and stealing.
It was gathered that the defendant conspired with other fleeing workers of GPC Energy and Logistics Limited to steal the goods valued at N3.5 million.
It was also alleged that Iruomahbe and the fleeing accomplices committed the offences on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, on Regina Coker Street, in the Ikeja area of the state.
“That you, Chris Iruonagbe, and others at large on November 22, 2022, around 11.30pm, in the Ikeja magisterial district, did conspire among yourselves to steal 426 cartons of spaghetti belonging to GPC Energy and Logistics Limited at 4B, Regina Coker Street, Ajao Road, Ikeja, Lagos,” the charge read.
The offences were said to be punishable under sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, after which he was granted bail in the sum of 500,000 with two sureties in like sum.
Magistrate Owolabi adjourned the matter till Monday, January 16, 2023, Tuesday, January 17, Wednesday, January 18, and Thursday, January 19, for trial.
