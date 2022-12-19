ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos man dragged to court for stealing spaghetti belonging to his employer

Damilare Famuyiwa

The defendant was said to be working for a logistics company, when he connived with his co-workers to steal 42 cartons of spaghetti valued at N3.5 million.

Lagos man dragged to court for stealing spaghetti belonging to his employer
Lagos man dragged to court for stealing spaghetti belonging to his employer

A 35-year-old man identified as Chris Iruonagbe, has been dragged before Chief Magistrate L.O. Owolabi sitting at the Ogba Magistrates’ Court, Ogba, Lagos State, after being accused of stealing 42 cartons of spaghetti belonging to the company he worked for. He stands the risk of spending at least three years in prison should he be convicted of the crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The 35-year-old employee was arraigned on two counts of conspiracy and stealing.

It was gathered that the defendant conspired with other fleeing workers of GPC Energy and Logistics Limited to steal the goods valued at N3.5 million.

It was also alleged that Iruomahbe and the fleeing accomplices committed the offences on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, on Regina Coker Street, in the Ikeja area of the state.

That you, Chris Iruonagbe, and others at large on November 22, 2022, around 11.30pm, in the Ikeja magisterial district, did conspire among yourselves to steal 426 cartons of spaghetti belonging to GPC Energy and Logistics Limited at 4B, Regina Coker Street, Ajao Road, Ikeja, Lagos,” the charge read.

The offences were said to be punishable under sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, after which he was granted bail in the sum of 500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Magistrate Owolabi adjourned the matter till Monday, January 16, 2023, Tuesday, January 17, Wednesday, January 18, and Thursday, January 19, for trial.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Okupe sentenced to 2 years in prison for money laundering

Okupe sentenced to 2 years in prison for money laundering

Court convicts Okupe of breaching money laundering Act

Court convicts Okupe of breaching money laundering Act

Yuletide: FRSC deploys 36,224 personnel, 1,226 patrol logistics nationwide

Yuletide: FRSC deploys 36,224 personnel, 1,226 patrol logistics nationwide

APC will retain Gombe State in 2023 - Yahaya

APC will retain Gombe State in 2023 - Yahaya

2023: Why PDP is bringing up allegations against Tinubu — Onanuga

2023: Why PDP is bringing up allegations against Tinubu — Onanuga

Igbo presidency: You dont understand your promise – APC to Atiku

Igbo presidency: You dont understand your promise – APC to Atiku

Buhari has never stolen a kobo– Islamic group

Buhari has never stolen a kobo– Islamic group

INEC: Polling units removed from politicians’ homes, churches, mosques

INEC: Polling units removed from politicians’ homes, churches, mosques

NEF: Baba-Ahmed gives condition to support Peter Obi

NEF: Baba-Ahmed gives condition to support Peter Obi

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Anambra yahoo boys lures keke napep driver into their room, take turns to rape him

Anambra yahoo boys lures keke napep driver into their room, take turns to r*pe him

Gunmen

Cleric narrates how gunmen stripped, and robbed him at gunpoint in Imo

UNIJOS student found dead

UNIJOS student awaiting NYSC mobilization found d*ad after being r*ped

Gunmen rob PoS operator of N400,000, k*ll man during attack [crucible]

Gunmen rob PoS operator of N400,000, k*ll man during attack