Lagos man dies at beer parlour after walking in to watch television

News Agency Of Nigeria

The image maker said the bar owner said the customer walked into the open bar to sit and watch television like any other customer, while some were drinking.

Spokesman, Lagos police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin. [Twitter:@BenHundeyin]
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Hundeyin said that the owner of the beer parlour, whose name was not mentioned, reported the case to Elere Police Division on Wednesday at about 7.00 p.m.

He said that the report revealed that a customer (now deceased), whose name and address were yet unknown, in his 50s, came to the beer parlour located along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway at about 6.15 p.m.

He was later observed to be sleeping on the chair and there was an attempt to wake him up, but they discovered that he was lifeless.

“The scene was visited by detectives of the division and the body was seen lifeless on the chair without any mark of violence.

“The body has been removed to Mainland General Hospital Mortuary Yaba, Lagos for autopsy. Efforts to trace his family are in progress,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

