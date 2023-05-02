The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos Mainland Youths mourn as Lagos gas explosion victim is buried

News Agency Of Nigeria

One of the deceased persons in the gas explosion included Mr Kojo Aremu who was buried at Atan Cemetery amid tears on Monday.

A picture of one of the Gas explosion victim , Mr Kajo Aremu buried at Atan cemetery on Monday in Lagos.
A picture of one of the Gas explosion victim , Mr Kajo Aremu buried at Atan cemetery on Monday in Lagos.

Recommended articles

The Convener of Mainland Youth Initiative, Mr Rilwan Tinubu, said in a statement on Monday that they also mourned those who died in the incident.

The one of the deceased persons in the gas explosion included Mr Kojo Aremu who was buried at Atan Cemetery amid tears on Monday.

“The incident occurred at Ibadan Street, Ebute Meta, around three metallic containers erected beside one another with one occupied by a shoemaker and two others by vendors of cooking gas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“According to the information gathered, one of the sales boys had earlier complained to his manager a few days before the incident, that a particular cylinder is faulty.

“Some residents said the cylinder was said to have been placed under the sun in front of the shop which exploded as a result of sun heat.

“About 10 residents of the community was affected by the accident leaving two persons dead as a result of a serious fire burn.

“Three others, who secured serious injuries were left in critical condition, had been rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and Gbagada General Hospital for treatment,” Tinubu said.

He said that two of the victims had recovered but still receiving treatment at home while one of the victims had remained at home saying that his parents could not afford the medical bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also appealed to the State Government through Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) in collaboration with all Local Government and Local Development Councils to take more proactive measures in controlling gas sales near residential buildings.

Tinubu also called for public awareness of existing legislative policies on disaster management,

“The incident calls for serious concerns as some of the affected victims could not afford medical bills making them vulnerable to call for help from members of the public.

“However, the situation became worrisome to youths who quickly called for donations from members of the public where some amount was raised,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG to explore alternative funding model for oil, gas industry development – NUPRC

FG to explore alternative funding model for oil, gas industry development – NUPRC

FG plans to recommend ‘African forum of Regulators’ for upstream operations

FG plans to recommend ‘African forum of Regulators’ for upstream operations

Nigeria’s envoy hosts Defence College delegation in Cuba

Nigeria’s envoy hosts Defence College delegation in Cuba

Arewa community condemns call for unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu

Arewa community condemns call for unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu

Iwuanyanwu’s emergence good omen for Igboland, says Ohanaeze Youth Wing

Iwuanyanwu’s emergence good omen for Igboland, says Ohanaeze Youth Wing

Uzodimma commits to welfare of Imo workers, pensioners

Uzodimma commits to welfare of Imo workers, pensioners

Shun party affiliations, work to enthrone better country, group tells Nigerians

Shun party affiliations, work to enthrone better country, group tells Nigerians

Ngige discloses monthly salary

Ngige discloses monthly salary

NEMA warns Kwarans about serious flood threat starting in August

NEMA warns Kwarans about serious flood threat starting in August

Pulse Sports

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I killed 2 Ghanaian virgins, ate hearts for money ritual – Nigerian man confesses in church

I killed 2 Ghanaian virgins, ate hearts for money ritual – Nigerian man confesses (video)

Super glue

Super glue shortage reportedly hits Techiman due to high patronage by youth for inhalation

Butcher slumps and dies while attending to customer in Lagos

Butcher slumps and d*es while attending to customer in Lagos

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)

Police investigate strange death of Bolt passenger in Lagos