Lagos Mainland Youths mourn as Lagos gas explosion victim is buried

The Convener of Mainland Youth Initiative, Mr Rilwan Tinubu, said in a statement on Monday that they also mourned those who died in the incident.

The one of the deceased persons in the gas explosion included Mr Kojo Aremu who was buried at Atan Cemetery amid tears on Monday.

“The incident occurred at Ibadan Street, Ebute Meta, around three metallic containers erected beside one another with one occupied by a shoemaker and two others by vendors of cooking gas.

“According to the information gathered, one of the sales boys had earlier complained to his manager a few days before the incident, that a particular cylinder is faulty.

“Some residents said the cylinder was said to have been placed under the sun in front of the shop which exploded as a result of sun heat.

“About 10 residents of the community was affected by the accident leaving two persons dead as a result of a serious fire burn.

“Three others, who secured serious injuries were left in critical condition, had been rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and Gbagada General Hospital for treatment,” Tinubu said.

He said that two of the victims had recovered but still receiving treatment at home while one of the victims had remained at home saying that his parents could not afford the medical bills.

He also appealed to the State Government through Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) in collaboration with all Local Government and Local Development Councils to take more proactive measures in controlling gas sales near residential buildings.

Tinubu also called for public awareness of existing legislative policies on disaster management,

“The incident calls for serious concerns as some of the affected victims could not afford medical bills making them vulnerable to call for help from members of the public.