Gunmen abduct 4 Chinese working on Lagos-Ibadan rail project, kill policeman

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gunmen on Wednesday abducted four workers of a Chinese company handling the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway project and killed a policeman in Ogun.

Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said that the command had deployed tactical teams and are on the trail for the kidnappers.

He, however, said that the police could not ascertain whether the gunmen were herdsmen.

“It is true, the incident happened on Wednesday. The victims are Chinese expatriates working at the construction site at the terminus of the railway around Alaagba area, not far from Kila.

“The gunmen laid ambush for the victims on their way and they were attacked. A police officer escorting them was killed.

“We have started the investigation since yesterday, we are on the trail of those people and hopefully we are going to get them.

“All our tactical teams have been deployed to that direction and we are trying to locate them.

“We believe that by the grace of God, we are going to get them.

“We cannot say for now if the abductors are Fulani herdsmen until when we are able to get them,” the PPRO said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

