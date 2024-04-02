Lagos hospital holds visually-impaired woman over unpaid delivery bills

Punch reports that Agnes welcomed her set of twins on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

It was gathered that the woman welcomed the twins after she raised an alarm on November 28, 2023, over the disappearance of her one-year-old baby, Excel, at her residence in the Akowonjo area of Lagos State.

According to the 32-year-old mother, she was in the room when her 13-year-old stepdaughter, Joy and Excel were playing along the corridor of their apartment.

Agnes said she could no longer hear their voices all of a sudden after a while and attempts to locate their whereabouts since then had been unsuccessful.

While expressing joy for the safe delivery, Agnes hoped that her missing daughter would be found.

Speaking on her predicament, Agnes lamented that she had yet to settle the bills accumulated since the delivery at the hospital located in the community.

She said, “I have been unable to leave the hospital since I gave birth to my twins. We were given a bill of ₦150,000, and my husband could pay ₦70,000. He has been trying to balance up. We have been told to get ready to vacate the bed we are using because of limited bed spaces. And what this means is that we may end up sleeping on the floor.”

On his part, the woman’s husband, John Forte said he was trying to appeal to the hospital management to sign an undertaking on how to clear the bills.

He said, “It is a thing of joy giving birth to twins, but we are not happy to still keep them here. We hope the management will allow us to sign an undertaking to pay the balance.”