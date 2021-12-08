Lagos Govt shuts public schools around Ojodu-Berger over students’ death.

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, a trailer rammed into some students of the school.

Eyewitness accounts suggested that at least 15 students were killed in the accident.

But according to police, two of the students died on the spot, while 12 sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The accident led to chaos and violence in the area, as vehicles were vandalised by irate youths for effect.

Parents and students of the school trooped to the school on Wednesday morning to protest the deaths of their colleagues.

Confirming the closure of the schools, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Ministry of Education, Ganiu Lawal said the schools have been shut down.