Lagos govt rescues pregnant widow from ejection by husband’s brothers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) rescued a pregnant widow from forceful ejection from her home by her late husband’s brothers.

Domestic Violence
She said that concerned​ Lagos residents on Thursday reported the case to the agency.

“We received several distress calls from concerned​ and well-meaning​ residents that a certain recently widowed woman was about to be forcefully ejected from her home by her late husband’s brothers.

“The widow, whose husband died on Tuesday, Jan. 10, has a toddler, and she is also pregnant,

“The widow was allegedly beaten in the process of trying to eject her from her home.

“We assigned field officers alongside officers from the Alausa Police Station, who were immediately dispatched to the home where the incident occurred.

After series of engagements with the disputing parties, we were able to restore peace even as an undertaken was made, to ensure the widow and her child were safe in their home,” Vivour-Adeniyi said.

According to her, while customs and traditions are respected, the relevant laws in the state must be upheld.

She commended all the well meaning Lagos residents, who insisted that justice must prevail, showing that ensuring the menace of domestic violence was a collective responsibility.

The DSVA boss reassured residents of the state that Gov. Babajide Sanwo- Olu’s administration was committed to a Lagos that was free from all forms of Domestic and Sexual Violence.

Vivour-Adeniyi encouraged anyone experiencing domestic or sexual violence to reach out through the agency’s toll-free line- 08000-333-333.

“We are accessible any day, any time,” she said.

