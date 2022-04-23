Lagos govt orders reopening of Chrisland Schools amid s*x tape scandal

The directive was contained in a statement issued on Saturday, April 23, 2022, by the state's Commissioner of Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, reported Punch.

Pulse had reported that the state government had on Monday, April 18, 2022, ordered the closure of all Chrisland Schools in the state.

This was after a video emerged online showing some students of the highbrow school romping in a Dubai hotel during their trip to participate in the World School Games between March 10 and 13, 2022.

The incident prompted the school authorities to suspend the female student involved indefinitely, accusing her of being “a major actor” in an “immoral act”.

Meanwhile, the state government said the reopening of the school was done to prevent a situation where the students would be denied access to learning as the new term set to commence next Monday.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Ministry of Education has directed that all Chrisland Schools shut for alleged misconduct of some students in Dubai be reopened from Monday, April 25th, 2022.

“The directive follows a review of the ongoing administrative investigation into the incident. Besides, it is to ensure that students are not denied access to learning when the new term begins on Monday 25th April 2022.

“The State Government shut the schools for the safety of students and the staff and to ensure unhindered investigation of the incident.

It added that the school's Parent Teachers Association (PTA) would work with the Education Ministry to ensure that the students caught in the sexual act are placed on scheduled psychosocial support.

“The Ministry of Education and other relevant agencies of the State, in conjunction with the school’s Parent Teachers Association, will be working on scheduled psychosocial support for the students.

“An extensive assessment of the school’s procedure, especially on external trips and excursions, is being made to identify safety gaps and prevent such incidents.

“Besides, the Ministry will launch the reviewed guidelines/protocols governing private and public schools across the state within the next one month,” it concluded.