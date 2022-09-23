RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos govt opens investigation into cause of Mushin building collapse

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Government says it has directed prompt investigations to unravel the cause of the building collapse at 2/4 Oye Sonuga Street, Palm Avenue, Mushin Local Government on Friday.

Lagos govt opens investigation into cause of Mushin building collapse.
Lagos govt opens investigation into cause of Mushin building collapse.

Recommended articles

He said the incident, which occurred at midday, was “the partial collapse of a four-floor building that is over forty years old”.

Bamgbose-Martins, according to a statement by Mr Mukaila Sanusi, spokesman of the ministry, said that while investigations were on, he had directed that the adjoining building be demolished for safety reasons to avert danger.

The Commissioner said that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory had been instructed to begin work to unravel the cause of the collapse.

He said the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency had since begun rescue operations and efforts were on to save anyone trapped in the rubbles.

Lagos has recorded recurring cases of building collapse, with Friday’s incident coming on the heels of that of a seven-storey building on Oba Idowu Oniru Street, Lekki, on Sept. 4.

The building, which was under construction, caved in, leading to the death of no fewer than five persons.

The former Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, resigned his appointment a day after the incident.

Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information and Strategy who announced Salako’s resignation in Ikeja, did not state the reason for his resignation.

He stated, however, that the commissioner’s resignation was a prelude to the restructuring of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development and its agencies.

He added that Gov. Sanwo-Olu accepted the commissioner’s resignation, thanked him for his services to the state and wished him success in his future endeavours.

“The governor warns all players in the sector to respect the law or face the consequences of any indiscretion, no matter who the perpetrators are,’’ Omotoso had stressed.

On Sept. 17, his successor, Bamgbose-Martins, was quoted as telling staff members of agencies under the ministry that it could no longer be business as usual.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Mukaila Sanusi, spokesman of the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Sanusi quoted the commissioner as speaking during his maiden meeting with staff of agencies under his ministry in Alausa.

The meeting, according to the statement, was held with staff of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) District Officers.

It said that the state government was adopting rewards and sanctions for efficiency of its agencies monitoring the construction sector and urged the staff to brace up for change.

The commissioner is quoted as saying that the ministry was confronted with several challenges it could not ignore

He said they could not be ignored if the ministry must meet the aspirations of the state government for sustainable built environment and 21st century economy.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos to observe Car Free Day on Sunday

Lagos to observe Car Free Day on Sunday

Lawyers write senate committee over illegal lifting of Nigeria’s crude oil

Lawyers write senate committee over illegal lifting of Nigeria’s crude oil

Nigeria will benefit immensely if Tinubu is elected president - Group

Nigeria will benefit immensely if Tinubu is elected president - Group

Human rights Prof sent to prison over alleged assault of police orderly

Human rights Prof sent to prison over alleged assault of police orderly

Kidnappers release police Inspector, 2 others in Ogun

Kidnappers release police Inspector, 2 others in Ogun

Court dismisses suit challenging Akpabio's nomination as APC candidate

Court dismisses suit challenging Akpabio's nomination as APC candidate

Oil theft: FG announces arrest of 210 suspects

Oil theft: FG announces arrest of 210 suspects

Buhari mourns UnIlorin Council Chair

Buhari mourns UnIlorin Council Chair

Atiku’s 2023 bid dead with PDP crisis - APC Campaign Council

Atiku’s 2023 bid dead with PDP crisis - APC Campaign Council

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Chinese man

Chinese man hacks Kano lady to death for refusing to date him

Thomas Ngcobo

Suspect on wanted list arrested after he walked into police station to look for job

mariage

I married 53 women in 43 years - 65-year-old man (video)

How we arrested 10 bullion van robbery suspects – Abia CP (TheWhistlerNG)

Police arrest ex-DSS operative, 9 others for N390m bullion van robbery