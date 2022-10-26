Lagos govt blames illegal structures as flood submerged community

It would be recalled that following the torrential rainfall on Friday, October 21, 2022, a video clip shared on Facebook by a lawyer, Jefferson Uwoghiren, showed many houses submerged by the flood.

“From 2.30pm, it is past 3pm at the moment, and the flood has been really worrisome; houses are being submerged.

“This is New Oko Oba and this is the street behind Abimbola Awoliyi Estate; you can see houses being submerged, gates and fences being removed and washed away by the flood because those houses (are) beside the canal,” Uwoghiren was heard saying, as he filmed the flooding.

Reacting to the flooding situation in Lagos, Bello charged enforcement agencies in the state, as he blamed the incident on illegal buildings.

His words: “Their impact must be felt by recalcitrant people and institutions who have defied the government and built structures on drainage alignments, floodplains, and low-lying areas now more than ever before.

“Lagos is constantly monitoring the Ogun River which flows directly into the Lagos Lagoon and the state may be susceptible to dangers of flooding with the periodic release of rainwater from Oyan Dam by the managers, the Ogun-Oshun River Basin Development Authority.”