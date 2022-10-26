RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos govt blames illegal structures as flood submerged community

Damilare Famuyiwa

According to the commissioner, illegal structures built on drainage alignments, floodplains, and low-lying areas, are resulting in flooding in Lagos State.

Flooding
Flooding

Tunji Bello, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources in Lagos, has blamed illegal structures for the flooding that overwhelmed buildings and washed away perimeter fences in different parts of the state, including New Oko Oba community, in the Ojokoro Local Council Development Area.

Read Also

It would be recalled that following the torrential rainfall on Friday, October 21, 2022, a video clip shared on Facebook by a lawyer, Jefferson Uwoghiren, showed many houses submerged by the flood.

From 2.30pm, it is past 3pm at the moment, and the flood has been really worrisome; houses are being submerged.

“This is New Oko Oba and this is the street behind Abimbola Awoliyi Estate; you can see houses being submerged, gates and fences being removed and washed away by the flood because those houses (are) beside the canal,” Uwoghiren was heard saying, as he filmed the flooding.

Reacting to the flooding situation in Lagos, Bello charged enforcement agencies in the state, as he blamed the incident on illegal buildings.

His words: “Their impact must be felt by recalcitrant people and institutions who have defied the government and built structures on drainage alignments, floodplains, and low-lying areas now more than ever before.

“Lagos is constantly monitoring the Ogun River which flows directly into the Lagos Lagoon and the state may be susceptible to dangers of flooding with the periodic release of rainwater from Oyan Dam by the managers, the Ogun-Oshun River Basin Development Authority.

Addressing concerns regarding the releases of rainwater that would pass through the Oyan Dam, the Lagos commissioner said the state government is making efforts to achieve a minimal negative impact on the residents.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kanu slams FG fresh N100bn suit for continued detention

Kanu slams FG fresh N100bn suit for continued detention

Alleged N109bn fraud: EFCC rearraigns suspended AGF Idris, others

Alleged N109bn fraud: EFCC rearraigns suspended AGF Idris, others

BREAKING: Buhari govt loses against Nnamdi Kanu in court

BREAKING: Buhari govt loses against Nnamdi Kanu in court

Buhari calls for increased Korean investments in Nigeria

Buhari calls for increased Korean investments in Nigeria

Keyamo explains why Buhari did not remove subsidy

Keyamo explains why Buhari did not remove subsidy

Teamwork between public office holders, deputies critical to democracy – Jonathan

Teamwork between public office holders, deputies critical to democracy – Jonathan

I am Buhari’s co-pilot, not spare tyre – Osinbajo

I am Buhari’s co-pilot, not spare tyre – Osinbajo

BREAKING: Many trapped as fire engulfs WAEC national office [VIDEO]

BREAKING: Many trapped as fire engulfs WAEC national office [VIDEO]

Keyamo: Tinubu appointed a nuisance – Dele Momodu

Keyamo: Tinubu appointed a nuisance – Dele Momodu

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Nasarawa lecturer leads family to beat up student for fighting daughter

Nasarawa lecturer leads family to beat up student for fighting daughter

Winners Pastor slumps, dies after morning prayer in Kogi. [SaharaReporters].

Winners Pastor slumps, dies after morning prayer in Kogi

Angry mob [NAN]

Ogun angry mob lynches Air Force officer to death in reprisal attack

RCCG pastor

Lagos court remands teenagers over the death of RCCG pastor