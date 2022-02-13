RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos Govt arrests owner of collapsed 3-storey building in Yaba

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Government says it has arrested the developer of the three-storey building under construction that collapsed at No. 16 Akanbi Crescent, Onike Area, Lagos, on Saturday afternoon.

Lagos Govt arrests owner of collapsed 3-storey building in Yaba. [NAN]
Lagos Govt arrests owner of collapsed 3-storey building in Yaba. [NAN]

The State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, in a statement, said, “the government moved in swiftly to minimize impact at the site around 3.30 p.m. on Saturday.

Recommended articles

”Preliminary findings indicated that the site had been sealed off twice by the Lagos State Building Control Agency in 2021 for non-compliance with building regulations, after which the site was abandoned.

“However, the developer later broke the government seal, sneaked into the site and recommenced construction without official authorisation.

“As at 9:00 pm, one person had been pulled out alive, while two deaths were recorded.

“The developer in charge of the site has since been arrested and handed over to police, while rescue operation is ongoing,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria needs someone like me with uncommon intellect as president - Ben Ayade

Nigeria needs someone like me with uncommon intellect as president - Ben Ayade

Union condemns killing of 2 Nigerians in South Africa over drug dealing

Union condemns killing of 2 Nigerians in South Africa over drug dealing

Buhari salutes 'young' Zamfara Gov Matawalle at 60

Buhari salutes 'young' Zamfara Gov Matawalle at 60

Again, hoodlums kill 4 policemen in Enugu

Again, hoodlums kill 4 policemen in Enugu

Biden to speak with Putin amid Ukraine war threat

Biden to speak with Putin amid Ukraine war threat

Adulterated petrol: Will owners of damaged vehicles be compensated?

Adulterated petrol: Will owners of damaged vehicles be compensated?

Osinbajo deserves right of first refusal in presidential race - PCG chairman

Osinbajo deserves right of first refusal in presidential race - PCG chairman

LASG to begin free public transportation for retirees in Q1

LASG to begin free public transportation for retirees in Q1

Gov Makinde to name new Olubadan on Monday

Gov Makinde to name new Olubadan on Monday

Trending

Ghana Card now e-passport to be used in 44,000 airports worldwide

Ghana card

Markaz proprietor, Sheikh Habeeb suffers stroke while delivering sermon in Ilorin

Sheikh Habeeb Abdullahi Al-Ilory,

Sylvester Oromoni: First autopsy was carried out carelessly – pathologist

Sylvester Oromoni: First autopsy carried out carelessly – pathologist (CNN)

Bible remains intact as fire burns at least 3 cars into ashes (video)

Bible remains intact after fire outbreak