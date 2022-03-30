RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos Food Bank Initiative partners Nutzy Peanut Butter to feed 250,000 malnourished pupils

Authors:

Pulse Mix

In a bid to to bring hunger to zero point, promote good health and well-being, which automatically enhance quality learning, the Lagos Food Bank Initiative has partnered Ajrena Foods Limited, producers of Nutzy Peanut Butter, proudly sourced peanut butter Nutzy, a nutritious spread that consists of over 90% roasted groundnuts, to feed about 250,000 malnourished and indigent children in every low-cost private nursery and primary school in Lagos.

L-R: Head of Operations, Ajrena Foods Limited-makers of Nutzy Peanut; Ajay Ramnani; Director of Operations, Nutzy peanut, Fatai Ayeloja; CEO- Ajrena foods limited: Serena Ramnani; CEO-Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Michael Sunbola; Head of Corporate Communications/Partnerships, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Adedunni Oyekanmi; Programs Officer (NUMEPLAN) - Lagos Food Bank Initiative: Abimbola Muyide-Olukoya, at the Social Impact partnership announcement between Lagos Food Bank Initiative and Nutzy Peanut, recently held in Lagos..
L-R: Head of Operations, Ajrena Foods Limited-makers of Nutzy Peanut; Ajay Ramnani; Director of Operations, Nutzy peanut, Fatai Ayeloja; CEO- Ajrena foods limited: Serena Ramnani; CEO-Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Michael Sunbola; Head of Corporate Communications/Partnerships, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Adedunni Oyekanmi; Programs Officer (NUMEPLAN) - Lagos Food Bank Initiative: Abimbola Muyide-Olukoya, at the Social Impact partnership announcement between Lagos Food Bank Initiative and Nutzy Peanut, recently held in Lagos..

Speaking at the launch of the partnership, themed “Buy a jar, feed a child campaign” by Food Bank Initiative and Nutzy Peanut CSR Initiative, in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer/Founder of Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Mr Michael Sunbola, said the 250,000 target was the initiative’s short term goal while its long term goal was to feed at least 250,000,000 pupils in Lagos.

Recommended articles
Lagos Food Bank Initiative partners Nutzy Peanut Butter to feed 250,000 malnourished pupils
Lagos Food Bank Initiative partners Nutzy Peanut Butter to feed 250,000 malnourished pupils Pulse Nigeria

According to Sunbola, “We understand that most children go to school on empty stomachs. So we took it upon ourselves to feed them three times every week, That is Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays as part of our school’s feeding programme.

“We buy Nutzy Peanut Butter from our partner- Ajrena Foods Ltd, at a reduced cost, which helps to ensure every child in Lagos gets a pack of Nutzy Peanut Butter which aids in the treatment of malnutrition in children. You know we can’t achieve quality education when school pupils are hungry, despite every other thing put in place."

Lagos Food Bank Initiative partners Nutzy Peanut Butter to feed 250,000 malnourished pupils
Lagos Food Bank Initiative partners Nutzy Peanut Butter to feed 250,000 malnourished pupils Pulse Nigeria

Also speaking, the Head, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Ajrena Foods Ltd, Serena Ramnani, said the essence of the collaboration was to ensure every child in Lagos gets a pack of Nutzy Peanut Butter, manufactured to ensure every child in Lagos gets a pack of Nutzy Peanut Butter which aids in the treatment of malnutrition in children.

Lagos Food Bank Initiative partners Nutzy Peanut Butter to feed 250,000 malnourished pupils
Lagos Food Bank Initiative partners Nutzy Peanut Butter to feed 250,000 malnourished pupils Pulse Nigeria

She said: ‘The whole idea is when an adult consumers buy a jar of Nutzy Creamy, it automatically means a free sachet of peanut butter for a child in Lagos. So the more people buy a jar of Nutzy Peanut Butter, the greater the number of children that will get our free sachet of peanut butter.

Lagos Food Bank Initiative partners Nutzy Peanut Butter to feed 250,000 malnourished pupils
Lagos Food Bank Initiative partners Nutzy Peanut Butter to feed 250,000 malnourished pupils Pulse Nigeria

“Our aim is to donate at least 100,000 sachets of Nutzy Peanut Butter in next two months. We want to play a more active role in the fight against child malnutrition that is silently plaguing the nation. The crisis is escalating in an undetected way with an estimated 80 per cent of children affected not receiving the adequate treatment they need."

Lagos Food Bank Initiative partners Nutzy Peanut Butter to feed 250,000 malnourished pupils
Lagos Food Bank Initiative partners Nutzy Peanut Butter to feed 250,000 malnourished pupils Pulse Nigeria

The food bank is our trusted channel to pass across this gift to every child under five and lactating mothers in Lagos that fall under their Nutritious Meal Plan Intervention for Vulnerable Mothers and Children (NUMEPLAN).

Lagos Food Bank Initiative partners Nutzy Peanut Butter to feed 250,000 malnourished pupils
Lagos Food Bank Initiative partners Nutzy Peanut Butter to feed 250,000 malnourished pupils Pulse Nigeria

_----_

FeaturedPost

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

US Embassy gives conditions for 'no-interview' visa renewal for Nigerians

US Embassy gives conditions for 'no-interview' visa renewal for Nigerians

Women, children drown while trying to escape bandits' attack in Niger

Women, children drown while trying to escape bandits' attack in Niger

Eko DisCo appoints Sanda first female managing director

Eko DisCo appoints Sanda first female managing director

Drug war: FG approves N1bn for NDLEA to buy eye lie detector, google

Drug war: FG approves N1bn for NDLEA to buy eye lie detector, google

U.S. astronaut to return to Earth on Russian Soyuz capsule

U.S. astronaut to return to Earth on Russian Soyuz capsule

Doyin Okupe drops out of presidential race, pledges to Peter Obi

Doyin Okupe drops out of presidential race, pledges to Peter Obi

‘This violence questions our capacity to govern’ — Governors react to train attack

‘This violence questions our capacity to govern’ — Governors react to train attack

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu formally takes office as APC national chairman

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu formally takes office as APC national chairman

Insecurity: El-Rufai warns communities against shielding criminals

Insecurity: El-Rufai warns communities against shielding criminals

Trending

Nigerians mourn medical doctor killed in terrorists' attack on Kaduna-bound train

Dr Megafu Chinelo was one of the victims killed by terrorists during attack on Kaduna-bound train. (Twitter/Chinelo)

1,000 taxis will provide employment in Lagos, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos Ride

Court orders woman to sweep son’s school for 6 months after beating up headmaster

court order

Erelu Okin: Court jails host 2 years for sharing petrol at party

Erelu Okin: Court jails host 2 years for sharing petrol at party