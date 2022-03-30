Lagos Food Bank Initiative partners Nutzy Peanut Butter to feed 250,000 malnourished pupils

Pulse Nigeria

According to Sunbola, “We understand that most children go to school on empty stomachs. So we took it upon ourselves to feed them three times every week, That is Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays as part of our school’s feeding programme.

“We buy Nutzy Peanut Butter from our partner- Ajrena Foods Ltd, at a reduced cost, which helps to ensure every child in Lagos gets a pack of Nutzy Peanut Butter which aids in the treatment of malnutrition in children. You know we can’t achieve quality education when school pupils are hungry, despite every other thing put in place."

Also speaking, the Head, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Ajrena Foods Ltd, Serena Ramnani, said the essence of the collaboration was to ensure every child in Lagos gets a pack of Nutzy Peanut Butter, manufactured to ensure every child in Lagos gets a pack of Nutzy Peanut Butter which aids in the treatment of malnutrition in children.

She said: ‘The whole idea is when an adult consumers buy a jar of Nutzy Creamy, it automatically means a free sachet of peanut butter for a child in Lagos. So the more people buy a jar of Nutzy Peanut Butter, the greater the number of children that will get our free sachet of peanut butter.

“Our aim is to donate at least 100,000 sachets of Nutzy Peanut Butter in next two months. We want to play a more active role in the fight against child malnutrition that is silently plaguing the nation. The crisis is escalating in an undetected way with an estimated 80 per cent of children affected not receiving the adequate treatment they need."

The food bank is our trusted channel to pass across this gift to every child under five and lactating mothers in Lagos that fall under their Nutritious Meal Plan Intervention for Vulnerable Mothers and Children (NUMEPLAN).

