Lagos: Fire guts Tejuoso market, Yaba

Available details: The fire was said to have started on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, afternoon. The fire was said to have destroyed several buildings in the market.

The number of casualties is yet to be confirmed as of the time of filing this report.

Pulse Nigeria

LASEMA present at scene: The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Response Management Agency (LASEMA), Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed that emergency responders are at the scene of the Yaba fire.

“Our team is on the ground,” he said. “There have been no casualties so far. We are on top of the situation.”

Margaret Adeseye, the director of the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, in an update via Twitter said the fire gutted the “Tailor Market behind the ultra modern Tejuosho Market, Yaba, Lagos.”

“The Fire which involved the clothing and tailoring materials section of the market is being subdued by the Lagos Firefighters.”

Similar development: This development is coming a few hours after a bank building situated on Adeola Odeku in Victoria Island, Lagos, caught fire as a result of a generator explosion.

The fire incident in Victoria Island affected vehicles and other buildings around the premises.

The incident left nine other men with various degrees of burns.

What you should know: Just last week, fire engulfed the head office of the West African Examination Council in Yaba (again) in the early hours of Wednesday, October 26, 2022.