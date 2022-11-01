RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos: Fire guts Tejuoso market, Yaba

Ima Elijah

The number of casualties is yet to be confirmed as of the time of filing this report.

Fire in Tejuosho market
Fire in Tejuosho market

Read Also

Available details: The fire was said to have started on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, afternoon. The fire was said to have destroyed several buildings in the market.

The number of casualties is yet to be confirmed as of the time of filing this report.

Fire in Tejuosho market
Fire in Tejuosho market Pulse Nigeria

LASEMA present at scene: The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Response Management Agency (LASEMA), Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed that emergency responders are at the scene of the Yaba fire.

Our team is on the ground,” he said. “There have been no casualties so far. We are on top of the situation.”

Margaret Adeseye, the director of the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, in an update via Twitter said the fire gutted the “Tailor Market behind the ultra modern Tejuosho Market, Yaba, Lagos.”

“The Fire which involved the clothing and tailoring materials section of the market is being subdued by the Lagos Firefighters.”

Similar development: This development is coming a few hours after a bank building situated on Adeola Odeku in Victoria Island, Lagos, caught fire as a result of a generator explosion.

The fire incident in Victoria Island affected vehicles and other buildings around the premises.

The incident left nine other men with various degrees of burns.

What you should know: Just last week, fire engulfed the head office of the West African Examination Council in Yaba (again) in the early hours of Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

The cause of the fire is still unconfirmed, however, it has been speculated by various reports that the tragedy was caused by a power surge in one of the offices.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Twitter to charge $8 per month for verification badge - Elon Musk

BREAKING: Twitter to charge $8 per month for verification badge - Elon Musk

EFCC probes $6bn Mambilla Dam project

EFCC probes $6bn Mambilla Dam project

Ajayi drags Fayose to court over N900m alleged debt

Ajayi drags Fayose to court over N900m alleged debt

Tinubu woos business leaders, promises to work with them to improve Nigeria

Tinubu woos business leaders, promises to work with them to improve Nigeria

I have no regrets being President Buhari’s minister – Lai Mohammed

I have no regrets being President Buhari’s minister – Lai Mohammed

FG working to legalise artisanal mining- Minister

FG working to legalise artisanal mining- Minister

Sani-Bello presents N238.9bn 2023 budget proposal for Niger

Sani-Bello presents N238.9bn 2023 budget proposal for Niger

Alleged forgery: PDP drags Ogun gov aspirant, INEC to EFCC

Alleged forgery: PDP drags Ogun gov aspirant, INEC to EFCC

Ifeanyi Adeleke: Atiku, Obi, other politicians condole with Davido

Ifeanyi Adeleke: Atiku, Obi, other politicians condole with Davido

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

16-year-old in tears as she gets new Benz as birthday gift from her family in Accra

16-year-old in tears as she gets new Benz as birthday gift from her family in Accra

Gunmen kidnap motorist in Computer village

Panic in Computer Village as gunmen kidnap motorist in broad daylight

Stone-to-death

20-year-old woman accused of adultery has been sentenced to death by stoning

Pope Francis

Stop watching porn, delete it from your phone - Pope warns Roman Fathers and Sisters